RTA offers transportation to DPS food distribution sites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting April 15, RTA will offer free transportation for families who need to pick up food from Dayton Public Schools’ distribution sites between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Wednesday.

Several routes will let families be dropped off at the RTA stop closest to their chosen distribution site. Families should pull the yellow stop cord in order to let the driver know where they need to get off.

Families can ride for free if students show the driver a DPS student ID or recent report card.

DPS food distribution takes place between 9 a.m. and noon each Wednesday. RTA will provide transportation on this day until further notice.

Click here for a map of routes that go near each distribution site.

NOTE: DPS families may ride any RTA route for free between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get to a DPS food distribution site. The seven routes provided in the interactive map above simply show which routes go near each distribution site.

For more details about DPS food distribution, click here.