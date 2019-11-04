RTA offers free rides to veterans on Veterans Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will honor Veterans with free rides on Veterans Day.

All rides for active U.S. military members and veterans will be free on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, as the Greater Dayton RTA honors those who have served our country.

This free service includes fixed-route buses anywhere throughout the Dayton transit system as well as rides on RTA Connect, the agency’s ADA paratransit service. Anyone who is military active duty, discharged, retired, reserve, or holds a VA identification card should show it to the driver upon boarding to receive a free ride on the Veterans Day holiday.

The Greater Dayton RTA offers free rides for veterans on the holiday to ensure all who want to participate in area Veterans Day events have access to transportation to those events.

The RTA will be running on a regular weekday service schedule on Veterans Day. For schedule information, visit the RTA website.

The RTA also plans to celebrate and honor its current and retired employees who are active or retired military with a special celebration at the RTA’s offices on Longworth Street and at Wright Stop Plaza.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.