DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is encouraging travelers to stay home and delay their travel due to the winter storms.

According to a release by the RTA, the service will offer all customers free rides through the end of 2022 in hope that it will help potential travelers delay plans until after the storm has passed.

“If you can change your travel plans for Friday and Saturday, RTA encourages you to do so,” the release states. “If you have to ride, please be patient as our dedicated and professional drivers navigate what is expected to be a challenging situation on Friday.”

For more information on RTA routes or to download the app, click here.