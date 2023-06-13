DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To help people celebrate Juneteenth, the Dayton RTA will offer free rides to events across the area Monday.

According to a release, all RTA rides will be free system-wide that day. This allows people to easily attend the multiple events across the community, including a Celebrating Freedom concert at the Fraze Pavilion from 4-7 p.m.

Free rides will also be offered to a Sunday concert at Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration.

To plan travel for your Juneteenth celebration, visit the RTA website here.