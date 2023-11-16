DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is thanking its customers with free rides on the upcoming holiday.

Bus rides will be free on Thanksgiving Day for all Greater Dayton RTA customers. Free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services.

Buses will run their regular schedules and routes on Nov. 23, to ensure everyone can attend their Thanksgiving feasts and events.

This is part of the Greater Dayton RTA’s 50th Anniversary celebration throughout the year.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app or visit iriderta.com to view real-time information and plan their trips.