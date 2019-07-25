RTA offering free shuttle bus to Celtic Fest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is providing free shuttle service for those attending the Dayton Celtic Festival.

Organizers are encouraging festival-goers to park at the Transportation Center Garage at 101 E. Fifth Street or the Reibold Garage at 117 S. Main St., although there will be a fee to park, the shuttle ride will be free.

RTA buses will run in a continuous loop north on Jefferson, west on Second Street to Monument, south on Ludlow and east on 5th Street. They will take a small loop around Bainbridge, Hugo, Wayne Avenue, and come back onto Fifth.

Temporary bus stops will be set up along the shuttle route.

The hours of operation for the RTA shuttle are Friday, July 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. All shuttle service will continue each night until the last customer is picked up.

The Flyer, the RTA’s free downtown shuttle service, will also run on a detour around the festival area but have stops close to the entrance of the event.

At 9 am on July 25, Patterson will close between First and Monument, which will affect northbound Route 16 and The Flyer. All other reroutes begin at noon when the following streets close: southbound Riverside between White Allen and Monument, St. Clair between Monument and First, and Monument between Patterson and St. Clair.

If your normal stop falls into this area, you can catch the inbound RTA on St. Clair street between 2nd and 3rd streets. The reroutes affect routes 5, 11, 16, 17, 22, 18, and 19.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.