RTA offers free rides to veterans Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is honoring veterans with free rides on Veterans Day.

All rides for active U.S. military members and veterans will be free on Wednesday. The service includes fixed-route buses anywhere throughout the Dayton transit system as well as rides on RTA Connect. 

Anyone who is military active duty, discharged, retired, reserve or holds a VA identification card should show it to the driver upon boarding to receive a free ride on Veterans Day.

The RTA will be running on a regular weekday service schedule. For schedule information, visit www.iriderta.org.

