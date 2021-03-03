RTA offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides to Montgomery County residents in need of transportation to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The RTA said residents who have a scheduled vaccination appointment can make a reservation up to a day before the appointment by calling (937) 425-8300 and choosing option six.

“Ensuring everyone has reliable transportation access is a key part of making our community healthier and we are committed to ensure that no person goes without a vaccine due to a lack of transportation,” said RTA’s Chief Customer and Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio.

Reservations can be made seven days a week between the hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

