DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides for any military, active duty or veterans attending the “Vets Moving Forward” at the Wright State University Student Union.

On Wednesday, May 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wright State University will be hosting a Vets Moving Forward event in the Student Union. At the event, veterans will learn about the resources available to them in the community, talk about jobs, network with other veterans, enroll in services at the Dayton VA Medical Center, get assistance with disability claims, get advice on wills and obtain a veteran ID card.

The RTA will be providing veterans will free rides to the event. RTA said to check the planner at www.iriderta.org to find which route can get you to this event.

For more information about Veterans Moving Forward, click here.