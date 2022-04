DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will be providing free rides on May 3.

To ensure that everyone is able to exercise their right to vote in Ohio’s primary election, the RTA will be providing free rides system-wide.

“The RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right,” said the RTA.

RTA encouraged the use of the Transit app and reminded riders to use www.iriderta.org to plan their ride.

To find your polling location, click here.