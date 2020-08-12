RTA, Montgomery County team up to provide free bus passes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials announced Tuesday that those currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits may qualify for a free monthly RTA bus pass using RTA’s mobile fare system, Tapp Pay.

The service is offered through a partnership between Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department and the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority.

“We’ve seen the unemployment numbers since the pandemic shutdowns started in March, and we know a lot of people are struggling right now,” said Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commission President. “Many people looking for work visit the Job Services area of our Job Center. It’s a natural partnership to connect our customers with free transportation through the RTA.”

The passes are available on Tapp Pay and loaded onto a smartphone by Montgomery County staff. You can find Tapp Pay through the Transit app, available for Apple and Android smartphones.

Those interested can call Montgomery County’s Business Services at 937-225-5627 or fill out an online form. A staff member will follow up to approve and load the pass onto a smartphone.

“RTA is proud to partner with Montgomery County in this effort to ensure citizens have the mobility they need as they transition through these difficult times,” said Sharon Hairston, RTA Board of Trustees President. “Those who have suffered employment loss during the pandemic will be provided access to all RTA services to assist them in rebuilding their lives. This joint effort supports the missions of Montgomery County and RTA to provide opportunity and serve as a bridge for those members of our community in need.”

The free passes will be available through December 31, 2020.