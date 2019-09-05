RTA managing scooter ground operations, highlighting rare partnership

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new electric scooters have been active in Dayton for more than two weeks.

The Greater Dayton RTA reports that thousands of residents have used the scooters and downloaded the SPIN app.

In most U.S. cities, scooter companies charge, move and fix their own scooters. That’s not the case in Dayton.

RTA is one of, if not the only transportation authority to handle scooter charging, moving and maintenance. They will also help move scooters if they get in the way of local businesses

“We are really trying to help them (SPIN) ensure this operation is successful here in Dayton,” said Brandon Policicchio, RTA’s Business Development Officer.

RTA says their focus isn’t just buses. They want to expand micro-mobility. AKA scooters and bikes.

Just after 9:00 pm every night, 125 scooters are collected from across Dayton. Every single one of them.

“They take about 4-5 hours to charge. And then in the morning around 5 o’clock they are taken out and deployed around 15 different locations throughout the city,” said Policicchio.

Will the future require that much manual labor?

A company called GetCharged INC. is testing scooter docking stations in Atlanta and their initial research shows people are willing to return the scooters to charging stations.

“A scooter is no longer a scooter. It becomes street clutter when it is dead. Our goal is to have street furniture infrastructure in place to mitigate that happening,” said Andrew Fox, the CEO of Charge.

The company is in the process of testing their designs and finding the most durable infrastructure to install on city streets.

It’s not clear when or if that kind of technology will ever pop up in Dayton.

RTA thinks scooters are part of the future. So the will embrace the possibilities.

“I saw an article last week where they are actually testing autonomous scooters. At the end of the day they will drive themselves back to charging stations,” said Policicchio.

