RTA making more temporary adjustments due to ‘severe shortage’ of drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is making further temporary adjustments due to a severe shortage of drivers and a decreased demand for service.

According to the RTA, the changes were determined using feedback from customers and based on analysis of ridership on routes, specific trips and time periods experiencing lower ridership. As more drivers are hired, RTA will look for ways to restore and even expand existing services.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 3, RTA will temporarily change its service hours for fixed routes and paratransit services. Monday through Saturday it will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and on Sunday it will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

RTA will temporarily eliminate routes 64, 65 and 66, along with some trips to routes 7, 8, 16, 18 and 19.

Not only will some trips and routes be temporarily eliminated, but the RTA is making the following service changes:

Routes 1, 2 & 4: Routing changed to serve Third Street Bridge

Route 12: Now serving Hope Center & Omega

Route 17: Routing changed from Little York Road to Maxton Road

Route 19: Returning service to Stebbins High School

Route 22: Extended AM trip from Walmart to the Gateway Shelter

Route 34: Extra trips added on Saturday

Route 43: Adjusted some trips to serve Energizer

For more information on what specific trips and changes, click here.