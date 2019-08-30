RTA looking to hire new drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will hold daily hiring events in the next few weeks to fill open driver positions.

The RTA is looking most urgently for drivers with CDL licenses, but there are positions available for non-CDL roles, as well.

Their training program will help new hires learn the skills they need to be successful at the job, including on-the-job training for those with a Commercial Learner’s Permit to complete their driving test and obtain their CDL with a passenger endorsement.

No commercial driving experience is necessary.

Open, professional interviews will be held Monday through Friday from 9 am until 3 pm at the RTA’s offices at 600 Longworth Street in Dayton starting September 5, and will be ongoing.

Candidates are encouraged to fill out an online application ahead of time and should bring a current resume, two forms of ID (including your driver’s license), and you should arrive in interview-appropriate attire.

Starting wage for RTA drivers with a CDL is $15.59 per hour, and $13.64 per hour for those without a CDL.

Learn more by clicking here.

