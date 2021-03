DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is looking to hire bus route drivers.

The RTA said drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses are the agency’s most urgent need. However, the agency will also provide on-the-job training for those who have a Commercial Learner’s Permit to complete their driving test.

No commercial driving experience is necessary.

To view job requirements and to apply online, visit www.iriderta.org/careers.