RTA kicks off National Summer Learning Week with party, free books

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will kick off National Summer Learning Week with a party and book giveaway on Monday.

The event is part of the agency’s Read On RTA program and will be held at 10:30 am at Island MetroPark in Dayton.

RTA will stock one of its greed Read On RTA book shelves full of books to encourage kids and families to read throughout the summer. Books will be available for both adults and children.

The bookshelf will be set up from 10:30 am to 1 pm at the Red Bud Shelter near the Splash Pad at Island MetroPark.

Face painting, coloring activities, ice cream treats and live animal demonstrations will all be a part of the event.

National Summer Learning Week encourages students to continue to learn throughout the summer so that they are prepared to succeed when returning to school in the fall.

