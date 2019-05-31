RTA issues reroutes, provides emergency assistance due to storms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Greater Dayton RTA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA has updated the list of detours caused by remaining road closures from storm damage. They have also set up several relief stations and are offering emergency evacuation assistance.

RTA REROUTES

The RTA Routes 7, 16, 17 and 22 remain on reroutes after Monday evening storms. All other routes are back to normal service.

Route 22 is being rerouted between Stop 8 and Benchwood. Use closest stops at North Dixie & Arthur or Towne Center & York Commons.

Route 17 is being rerouted between Wagner Ford and Keenan. Use closest stops at Stanley & Keowee or Needmore & Koehler.

Route 16 is being rerouted between Turner and Philadelphia. Use closest stop at Shoop Mill & Riverside or Main & Orchard Springs.

Route 7 is being rerouted between Turner and Forest Park. Use closest stops at Main & Greenhill or Main & Forest Park.

RTA COOLING AND CHARGING CENTERS

Cooling centers will be set up from 12 pm until 9 pm at the following locations:

Markey Road at Loretta Drive

Rolfe Avenue at Ontario Avenue

North Dixie Drive at Keenan Avenue

The RTA will also be stationed as a cooling, charging, and resource center Saturday, June 1 from 10 am until 2 pm at Gateway Cathedral, located at 5501 Olive Road in Trotwood.

RTA EVACUATION TRANSPORTATION

On June 1-2, the RTA will transport tenants of Westbrooke Village Apartments and Woodland Hills Apartments to the Red Cross Shelters at Morton Middle School, 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia, and Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H McGee Blvd., Dayton. RTA will pick up residents at the leasing office at each complex at 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m.

The RTA is also providing emergent transportation between medical facilities and Red Cross shelters at Morton Middle School and Corinthian Baptist Church. To schedule a trip for this service, call the RTA Call Center at (937) 425-8300 during normal business hours, 7:30 am - 5 pm Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.