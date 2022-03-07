DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be holding public hearings to collect customer feedback and comments.

According to RTA, three public hearings will be held to collect customer feedback and comments on proposed plans to modify service hours, routing, route frequencies and fares.

Information for the three hearings is as follow:

Tuesday, March 22 – 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library – Downtown Branch

Wednesday, March 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library – Northwest Branch

Thursday, March 24 – 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library – Miami Twp. Branch

Individuals who are unable to attend the in-person hearings can attend RTA’s virtual hearing on Friday, March 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Written comments can also be submitted via email at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org. Individuals can also call (937) 425-8339 or mail comments to the Greater Dayton RTA, Attn: Planning and Service Development, 4 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402 on or before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.