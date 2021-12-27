DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will run a Sunday service schedule on New Year’s Eve as well as New Year’s Day.

On Dec. 31, the Holiday Bus will run from 5:38 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Route 12, according to the Greater Dayton RTA. The Holiday Bus will also run on Jan. 1 from 5:56 a.m. to 12:38 a.m. on Route 9.

According to Dayton RTA, the Holiday Bus features Santa and his RTA elves on the outside. Inside the bus, there is festive music and decorations to get the riders in the holiday spirit.

The RTA Connect Paratransit services will also follow the same timeframes of its weekend services through the holidays, said Dayton RTA. The Flyer will not run on New Year’s Eve, as it does not have a Sunday schedule.

The RTA Customer Service Call Center will operate under its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The entire Holiday Bus schedule can be found at www.i-riderta.org/holiday-bus.