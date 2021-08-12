RTA holds public hearing to discuss service as driver shortage continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is holding a public hearing to discuss a severe shortage of bus route drivers as well as decreased customer demand due to COVID-19.

The public hearing is being held to discuss proposed temporary service adjustments that would impact the agency’s service hours and bus routes. The hearing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at the downtown Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E 3rd St, Dayton, Ohio.

RTA said it is proposing the following temporary changes:

Temporary Service Hour Adjustments:

Fixed Route & Paratransit Service hours Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fixed Route & Paratransit Service hours Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Temporary Route Eliminations:

Route 64, Route 65, Route 66

Temporary Service Adjustments:

Route 14 – All bus route service will run every 90 minutes

RTA said it wants input from the community for the planning process regarding proposed changes. The RTA encourages individuals, groups, agencies, and private providers of transportation to comment on the proposed changes.

Comments will be received verbally or in writing at the community forums. This includes the current proposal as well as previous temporary service adjustments made in June. The public can also submit written comments via email at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org or they may be received by calling (937) 425-8339. These comments will be collected and considered by RTA through Friday, August 13, 2021.

RTA said the proposed changes are due to a lack of available bus drivers and were determined based on analysis of ridership on routes, specific trips, time periods experiencing lower ridership, and duplicative service coverage. As the employment situation improves and ridership levels return system-wide, RTA said it will look at ways to restore and even grow transit services where needed.