Live Now
Hurricane Dorian threatens GA, SC, NC as Category 3 storm

RTA holding open interviews for drivers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is holding open interviews for drivers, beginning Thursday.

Starting Thursday, open interviews will be held Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm at the RTA’s offices on Longworth Street in Dayton.

No previous driving experience is necessary. All who are interested are encouraged to apply.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS