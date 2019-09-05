RTA holding open interviews for drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is holding open interviews for drivers, beginning Thursday.

Starting Thursday, open interviews will be held Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm at the RTA’s offices on Longworth Street in Dayton.

No previous driving experience is necessary. All who are interested are encouraged to apply.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.