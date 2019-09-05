RTA holding open interviews for drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is holding open interviews for drivers, beginning Thursday.
Starting Thursday, open interviews will be held Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm at the RTA’s offices on Longworth Street in Dayton.
No previous driving experience is necessary. All who are interested are encouraged to apply.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.