DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be hiring for numerous positions through a career fair on Thursday, Feb. 17.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley building at 660 South Main St., the RTA will be hiring for numerous positions, including bus drivers, as well as offering open interviews to immediately fill vacancies.

The RTA said drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and those without are encouraged to attend. They said no commercial driving experience is necessary as the RTA’s training program will provide new hires with the skills needed to be a bus driver.

According to the RTA, the starting wage for drivers with a CDL is $16.55 an hour and the starting wage for drivers without a CDL is $14.48 an hour.

The RTA said they are offering full-time work, paid time off, state retirement as well as medical and dental insurance. RTA employees also have 24/7 access to RTA fitness centers.

Candidates are not required to bring anything to the career fair, however, the RTA said a resume is helpful.

For more information and to apply for open positions, visit www.iriderta.org/careers.