RTA goes cashless Wednesday, moves to ‘Tapp Pay’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be eliminating the use of all old system passes, paper tickets and change cards by Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to a release by the RTA, this is the next step in moving customers to its new fare payment system, Tapp Pay.

The RTA stopped selling old system passes and paper tickets at all outlet locations in April and discontinued the sale of Day Passes aboard all vehicles in July. The RTA recommends customers use any outstanding passes, paper tickets or change cards they have no later than Tuesday, Aug. 31, after which they will no longer be accepted.

Tapp Pay offers fare at a discounted rate through fare capping, RTA says. Once a customer has ridden enough times to reach the cap amount — $3 daily or $30 monthly — they will not be charged for any additional trips during that time period.

Customers can use Tapp Pay on the Transit app in the Google Play or App store, or via a Tapp Pay card. Tapp Pay cards can be obtained at any RTA transit center at a payment kiosk using a debit or credit card, and with cash at Wright Stop Plaza.

RTA intends to begin exclusively using Tapp Pay for fare payment beginning Nov. 1, For more information, click here.