RTA giving fully vaccinated customers a month of free rides

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is giving customers a month of free rides if they share that they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

RTA said a $30 credit on Tapp Pay—the RTA’s new fare payment system—will be issued to any customer who can provide proof of vaccination.

Additionally, customers will receive a limited edition “Vaccinated” button, while supplies last. The promotion is being offered now through May 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main St., Dayton.

A customer must have a Tapp Pay app or card account to receive the credit. For information on how to setup an account, visit www.iriderta.org/tapp-pay.

