RTA giving customers credits for signing up for Tapp Pay, getting vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is rewarding customers who sign up for a new Tapp Pay account by giving them up to $30 in credits when they create a new account.

The RTA said it will be signing up new customers at a booth at Wright Stop Plaza on 4 S. Main St. beginning Tuesday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, until April 20.

New account holders will be given a $15 credit on their Tapp Pay account. Those who add another $15 to their account within 30 days of creating it will be credited another $15 by the RTA.

The RTA is also offering an additional $30 credit to any new or existing Tapp Pay account holder who can show proof they’ve completed the COVID-19 vaccination process. This offer begins April 6 and lasts until June 30.

For more information on this promotion, visit www.iriderta.org or call (937) 425-8300.