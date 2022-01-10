DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton RTA will be offering free rides to all on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To ensure the community is able to attend events, RTA said it will be offering free rides to all; riders only need to board an RTA bus to receive a free ride.

For the holiday on Jan. 17, RTA said it will run its normal schedule with the exception of Route 22 which will not run and Route 43 which will have reduced service. The Flyer will run its regular weekday services and the RTA Customer Service Call Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the MLK Jr. Day march, there will be deviations or service delays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. along Third Street and the downtown Dayton corridor, according to RTA.

Reroutes due to the march are as follows:

Routes 1 and 4: eastbound from West Third Street turn right on Paul Laurence Dunbar, left on Germantown Street to 5th Street, left on South Wilkinson Street, back to West Third Street to regular route. As the march moves down West Third Street past Broadway Street, they would use Broadway in place of Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Route 2: eastbound would continue across Broadway, then left on Germantown and 5th Street, to left on Wilkinson Street to regular route.

Routes 1, 2 and 4 westbound from Wright Stop Plaza: continue on 4th Street to Germantown Street, right on Paul Laurence Dunbar, left on West Third Street to regular route. As the march moves down West Third Street past Broadway Street, they will use Broadway until the march is cleared.

For more information, visit iriderta.org.