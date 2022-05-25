DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On June 11, over 3,000 University of Dayton alumni are expected to visit Dayton, and the RTA has a plan to keep transit running smoothly during their time in town.

According to the RTA, the transit service is extending the hours of the Flyer, a free shuttle that runs between downtown Dayton and the UD campus. Several buses circulate the route, with one running every 10 minutes.

“The Flyer has become an integral part of campus life for students,” said University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina. “In addition to classes in The Hub at the Arcade, students use Flyer to connect with recreation, music and arts venues, as well as the great dining choices downtown. We are so excited our alumni will have the opportunity to experience how the Flyer has extended and enriched campus life for our students.”

The Flyer typically runs from 4 pm until midnight on a Saturday. On June 11, the RTA said it will begin its route at 11 am. To see the stops along its route, check out the RTA website here.