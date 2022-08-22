DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is extending its free summer weekend rides until the new year.

According to RTA, free summer weekend rides will be extended through January 1, 2023, due to high gas prices.

The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services every Saturday and Sunday. There are also extended weekend hours of most routes running from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“With the RTA now offering the same level of service seven days a week, we felt free rides on the weekends would be a great way to get folks familiar with using RTA and providing them with a reliable transportation option for all their weekend needs,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.

For more information, or to plan your trip, visit iriderta.org.