RTA expands free rides to vaccine clinics to include fixed-route buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA announced Monday that it is expanding its program offering free rides to Montgomery County residents going to COVID-19 vaccine appointments to include regular fixed-route buses.

“RTA is expanding our efforts to ensure everyone who needs a ride for a vaccination gets one,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA’s Deputy CEO. “This program supports the efforts of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to expand eligibility and ensure transportation is not a barrier to anyone receiving a vaccine.”

People who need transportation to their vaccination appointments will have two options to ride for free:

Appointment registration in print or on their mobile device COVID-19 shot record

Customers who do not have access to a bus route on the day and time of their appointment can still schedule their vaccine trip on RTA’s Connect service. Connect reservations can be made seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule a trip, call 937-425-8300 and choose option 6.