RTA ends contact with Greyhound

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greyhound will no longer stop at The Greater Dayton RTA’s Northwest Transit Center after the contract between the two companies was not renewed.

The contact expires on Monday, Sept. 30 and will not be renewed, RTA said Wednesday. Sept. 30 will be the final day of Greyhound pick-up and drop-off at the Northwest Transit Center in Trotwood.

A new location for Greyhound services in Dayton has not yet been announced.

The non-renewal does not affect RTA buses or its services.

