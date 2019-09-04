Breaking News
Huber Heights medic hit by car in Dayton
1  of  2
Live Now
Opening statements begin in Skylar Richardson trial Florida feeling the impact as Hurricane Dorian heads north

RTA ends contact with Greyhound

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1-14-rta-bus_218214

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greyhound will no longer stop at The Greater Dayton RTA’s Northwest Transit Center after the contract between the two companies was not renewed.

The contact expires on Monday, Sept. 30 and will not be renewed, RTA said Wednesday. Sept. 30 will be the final day of Greyhound pick-up and drop-off at the Northwest Transit Center in Trotwood.

A new location for Greyhound services in Dayton has not yet been announced.

The non-renewal does not affect RTA buses or its services.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS