RTA eager to hire drivers, points to increasing pay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said Friday it is eager to hire drivers and is offering higher wages for those looking to drive toward a new career, starting at $16.55 per hour and increasing to $27.58 per hour within seven years.

The RTA said it is making it easy for interested applicants by holding open interviews every Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 600 Longworth Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402, through June 25, 2021. Open interviews are available for bus driver positions and mechanics. No commercial driving experience is necessary, and the RTA will provide training for successful candidates. Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume with them to the interview.

RTA said it pays a competitive starting rate and provides contractual increases beyond the average wage range offered by other employers. In addition, the agency offers a what is calls a lucrative benefits package, including paid time off, sick leave, state pension, and a Preferred Provider Organization health plan.

Applicants attending open interviews can park across the street from the building or in the parking lot next to the entrance of the 600 Longworth Street building. To view available positions and apply for openings, visit www.iriderta.org/careers.