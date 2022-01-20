DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) team donated 750 pounds of food to The Dayton Foodbank.

During the RTA’s 21-day food drive beginning on Dec. 14, 2021, and ending on Jan. 3, the RTA team came together and donated 750 pounds of food to The Dayton Foodbank said RTA.

According to RTA, the food will be used to feed families in the Miami Valley. RTA said The Foodbank has served as a primary source of hunger relief in the Miami Valley for more than 40 years.

If you would like to donate to The Foodbank, visit thefoodbankdayton.org.