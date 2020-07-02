RTA customers required to wear face masks starting Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – RTA riders will be required to wear face masks as the coverings become mandatory in the city of Dayton.

According to a release Thursday, beginning Friday, July 3, the Greater Dayton RTA will require all customers and employees to wear a face-covering in order to meet a new city of Dayton mandate that requires all riders of public transit, rideshare programs, and taxis to wear a mask.

RTA said the requirement is consistent with an ordinance set out by Dayton commissioners and Mayor Nan Whaley following a public meeting Wednesday, July 1. RTA said it feels it is in the best interest of its customers and employees to consistently follow the Dayton mandate for face coverings system-wide, protecting everyone,” said Deputy CEO Bob Ruzinsky.

“RTA recognizes the importance of the city of Dayton’s new mask policy, and will implement the new mandate onboard our buses and within our facilities,” Ruzinsky said. “By working together we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and use best practices to safeguard the health of all those in our community.”

Face coverings can be store-bought, homemade, scarves, or bandanas. They must fit securely and cover the nose and mouth. Ski masks and coverings that conceal the entire face unless for religious purposes will not be permitted on RTA buses or inside RTA facilities, per the agency’s Code of Conduct.

RTA said a limited supply of masks will be made available for customers at Wright Stop Plaza starting Friday. Transit ambassadors will assist with the distribution of masks on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who do not already have a face covering as supplies allow. Customers will be required to wear a face covering prior to boarding.

In addition to this new city of Dayton requirement, RTA said it has taken several steps since early March to combat the spread of COVID-19 and keep its employees and customers safe. This includes the following:

All vehicles are sanitized multiple times daily by RTA employees, with a concentration on high touch points within each vehicle. In addition, each vehicle receives a deep-cleaning by maintenance staff every 24-hours

RTA distributed masks to all RTA employees, including surgical-grade masks and bandanas. All drivers were supplied with masks, and buses have been equipped with temporary barriers between the driver and the fare box to limit contact

All RTA facilities are cleaned and sanitized hourly, with emphasis placed on high touch points, such as seats and door handles. RTA restricted its seating to the passenger waiting area, and has required all food orders at Wright Stop Plaza be transacted as carry-out orders only

Launch of a “slow the spread” campaign, sharing information on how to reduce exposure risks via on-board bus advertisements, videos, social media, and a dedicated website