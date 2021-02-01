RTA continues ‘no mask, no ride’ policy following national mandate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA announced Monday that it will continue to require all customers and employees to wear a face covering aboard all vehicles.

The RTA said the requirement is in accordance with the new national order by President Biden, requiring masks on all public transportation systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the order requiring a face covering on all applicable public transit nationwide, effective February 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The RTA said it has required customers and employees to wear a face covering while riding and inside transit facilities since July 3, 2020.

“This new nationwide mandate only reinforces what RTA feels is in the best interest of its customers and employees to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 using best practices to safeguard the health of all those in our community,” said RTA Deputy CEO Bob Ruzinsky.

For more information, visit www.iriderta.org/covid19.