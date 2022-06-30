CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is debuting its Centerville-themed bus design at Centerville’s biggest party of the year: the Americana Festival.

This is the most recent bus to be designed as part of the RTA’s ‘Proudly Serving Project’, a project that showcases points of interest in various cities where its buses travel. The Centerville bus will join the six buses already designed for Kettering, Trotwood, Montgomery County, Dayton, West Carrollton and Clayton. According to a release by the RTA, the agency plans to design 22 buses total highlighting the different communities served by RTA’s traditional big bus service.

The Centerville bus design features area landmarks including Leonard E. Stubbs Memorial Park and Centerville Community Amphitheater, Activity Center Park, Centerville Municipal Building, Benham’s Grove and the Americana Festival itself.

“City Council is delighted to see our beloved landmarks shared in this unique way,” said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton. “The Americana Festival is Centerville’s biggest party every year, so it is the perfect choice to debut the RTA bus.”

The Americana festival is celebrating 50 years in 2022, and is Oho’s largest one-day festival, the release said.

This year’s festival will begin with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. on July 3 at the Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin Street, the release says. The celebration continues on Monday, July 4, with a 5K Run, Parade, Arts & Crafts Street Fair, Live Entertainment, Auto Show and a variety of food concessions.

To learn more about Centerville’s own Americana festival visit the festival website here.