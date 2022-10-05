Dayton RTA kicked off their Proudly Serving project with two themed busses for Kettering and Trotwood (Greater Dayton RTA)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA has reversed a decision that would cancel a portion of a route from its service.

According to a press release, the RTA had discussed removing a portion of Route 14, just north of the Wright Stop Plaza in Dayton, which was scheduled to start on Oct. 16 and for Route 8 to service the portion of the area.

The planned removal of a portion of Route 14 was due to the shortage of CDL drivers, which is impacting most transportation providers, including the RTA.

The Greater Dayton RTA met with Trotwood City leaders and went on a tour of different current and future development projects.

RTA officials chose to halt the planned closure of a portion of Route 14 until more data and information received can be reviewed by the officials of Trotwood.

RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky said, “While it is a simple fact that RTA is operating under a very challenging shortage of CDL bus drivers, it is also clear that we have been provided with new information that leads us to take a step back and study this information and the potential impact on important community development projects in the Trotwood area.”

Ruzinsky said RTA will continue its efforts in order to hire and train CDL bus drivers in addition to looking for alternative solutions, which may not require a CDL to get transportation services for the public.

RTA services, routes and Connect-on-Demand zones will continue to operate as normal without any changes.