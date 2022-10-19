Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue.

The incident was initially reported as a crash between an RTA bus and a school bus from Dayton Public Schools

No one was injured in the collision.

This incident remains under investigation.

