RTA bus involved in crash near Danner Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the scene of a crash involving an RTA bus and another vehicle Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Danner Avenue and Miami Chapel Road. No injuries were reported.
2 News will update this story as we receive more information.
