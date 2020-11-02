RTA bus involved in crash near Danner Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the scene of a crash involving an RTA bus and another vehicle Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. 

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Danner Avenue and Miami Chapel Road. No injuries were reported. 

2 News will update this story as we receive more information.

