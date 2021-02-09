RTA bus driver helps rescue woman from apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA says quick action by a bus driver potentially saved the life of a woman and her dog from a fire.

Bus driver Ronda Green was driving her route in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 28. when she noticed smoke coming from a 4-unit apartment building off Smithville Road.

Green pulled over and called 911, then proceeded to knock on doors to notify residents to evacuate.

While three of the units were empty, Green knocked on Dawn Bostick’s apartment door for several minutes before she answered. Bostick had been asleep until Green’s knocking woke her.

“Everything was moving so fast. It was like the fire had a mind of its own,” said Bostick. “The only thing I remember was seeing an RTA bus outside that let me know it was a bus driver that saved me and my dog.”

Green said minutes later she could see flames rising from the building. Fire crews later arrived.

“It just seemed a natural thing that anyone would do,” said Green. “Thank God she was safe. I was just in the right place at the right time.”

