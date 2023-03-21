DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA wants to hear what you think!

The RTA has teamed up with the American Bus Benchmarking Group to create an online survey where customers can provide input on the agency’s services.

The survey will be live on the RTA’s website from March 27 to April 30 and will be available in English and Spanish. It will ask for feedback on service, satisfaction, ease of use and other categories.

All customers are encouraged to participate and prizes will be offered. During the first week of the survey, the RTA will randomly award one month’s worth of free rides to one participant. For the remaining weeks of the survey, one week’s worth of rides will randomly be awarded to participants.

For more information on the Greater Dayton RTA, click here.