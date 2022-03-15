DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be adjusting some routes to accommodate for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

According to the RTA, Wayne Avenue will be closed between Fifth Street and Bainbridge Street for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Dublin Pub.

To accommodate for the closures, bus services will be rerouted beginning on Wednesday, March 16 at approximately 3 p.m. and ending Thursday night or early Friday morning. Regular bus routing will begin again on Friday, March 18.

RTA said there will be no through traffic on Wayne Avenue between Fifth Street and Bainbridge Street. Routes 4 and 12 will be routed onto Fifth and Bainbridge to Wayne in both directions. Both northbound and southbound Routes 4 and 12 will deviate4 onto Fifth Street, Keowee Street and Wayne Avenue to go around the closure.