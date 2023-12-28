DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA released a service change alert to Facebook on Wednesday. The changes will impact several routes starting Sunday, Dec. 31.

The RTA will expand routes 6, 9 and 12, and discontinuing Route 11.

The major change is the creation of the new Route 28, a new loop that will cover much of the same territory as the discontinued 11. Running at 40-minute intervals between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., the 28 will run clockwise along Dorothy Road to Stroop Road to Southern Boulevard, and back to Dorothy.

Route 28 will serve:

Kettering Health Main Campus

Kettering Towne Center

Meijer at East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike

Kroger Fresh Fare on East Stroop Road

Town and Country Shopping Center

Greene Town Center

While the 28 won’t run to the Wright Stop Plaze downtown, four other routes that do — the 6, 12, 16 and 17 — cut through its loop. A fifth route — the 19 — shares the stretch of Southern Boulevard that serves as the loop’s western edge.

Running times are also being impacted along Routes 16, 18, and 22. The RTA has listed the following time changes:

Route 16: The run time has been adjusted by two to three minutes between 3-6 p.m. on the north and south end.

Route 18: The southbound run time from Fuyao to Dixie Avenue has been adjusted from eight to six minutes and the northbound run time from Hoyle Place to Fuyao and Dixie Avenue has been adjusted from eight to six minutes.

Route 22: The southbound trips on Gettysburg to the Westown Hub have been adjusted by 2 minutes.

Route schedules are available from the RTA website, and their Facebook page.