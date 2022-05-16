DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will be operating on a Sunday service schedule for Memorial Day.

According to RTA, in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, all routes will be operating on a Sunday service schedule.

The Flyer will not be running, as the service does not operate on Sundays and the call center will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The center will only be taking paratransit customer reservation calls.

The regular operating schedule for all RTA services will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

Sunday schedules for all routes can be found online at www.iriderta.org. For specific information on holiday hours call 937-425-8300.