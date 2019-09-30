RTA and Greyhound agree to extend services through October

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Earlier this morning, Greyhound riders believed they were riding on the buses the last time for the foreseeable future.

Instead, the RTA and Greyhound were able to make a temporary deal that extends Greyhound services in the area through the end of October.

RTA and Greyhound share facilities and employees out of the Northwest Transit Center at 2075 Shiloh Springs Rd.

Contract disputes prevented a deal from being reached between the two companies to extend the shared facilities.

Officials said the lease had always been set to expire on September 30th. Greyhound asked for the one month extension once it became clear they would not continue to operate from the Northwest Transit Center.

RTA agreed to work with Greyhound on a time extension while Greyhound works to find a new location for their Dayton operations.

“They wanted to pay less, we wanted to cover more of our cost,” said Robert Ruzinsky, the Deputy CEO for RTA. “So, we mutually decided to end the agreement.”

Greyhound officials were not available for comment when reached for a statement.

“This was at [Greyhound’s] request late last week,” said Ruzinsky. “We accommodated their request once they brought their accounts current and in good standing.”

A Springfield drop-off, largely outdoors and not a full facility, would be the only available Greyhound pick-up and drop-off in the Dayton area if the current facility were to close. The next closest terminals are located in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Officials from RTA said the ten-year relationship was strong but that Greyhound made a business decision and decided it was best for them to move facilities.

After Greyhound relocates, the Northwest Transit Center will be transformed into a full-service RTA station, similar to other stations in the area.

Greyhound officials would not comment on the search for a new facility. There are currently no details on a new location or opening date.

Officials at the RTA said they hope Greyhound is able to find a new location quickly, but have not been told of any new location information.

“Our goal is to get passengers where they need to go,” said Ruzinksy. “Depending on where Greyhound relocates, we’ll make sure we can get customers to their new facility.”

