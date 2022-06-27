DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As people prepare to celebrate Independence Day, the Greater Dayton RTA wants to let customers know it is changing its routes in observance of the holiday.

On Monday, July 4, the Dayton RTA will run all busses on their Sunday routes, a release said. This means the Flyer, a shuttle between the University of Dayton and Dayton’s downtown, will not run, as it does not have a Sunday service schedule.

The RTA Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but it will only take calls from customers making paratransit reservations, the release said.

The Greater Dayton RTA will resume its regular routes on Tuesday, July 5.

For more information on Sunday schedules for all routes, click here.