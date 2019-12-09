RTA aims to provide easy access to health care at ‘Get Healthy for the Holidays’ event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is offering use of Wright Stop Plaza to area health care providers offering free screenings during their annual “Get Healthy for the Holidays” event on December 20.

Blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar screenings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis between 10 am and 1 pm at the plaza location at 4 South Main Street. Both the insured and uninsured are welcome to participate.

Additionally, health care providers will provide information and assistance on maternal health, infant care, diabetes awareness, tobacco use, and health insurance.

A lack of transportation can often be a barrier for those trying to find health care services. Through this event, which is free and open to the public, that barrier is eliminated.

“We want to make it easier for people to get access to health screenings and get information that will allow them to live healthier and happier lives,” said RTA Communications Manager Jessica Olson. “Over 30,000 people use our bus services each day, and most of those rides come right through Wright Stop Plaza. Whether you have insurance or not, the RTA wants to work with the community and make sure they have access to these services, and that’s what Get Healthy for the Holidays is all about.”

In addition to the health screenings by Premier Health, other partners include Kettering Health Network, Five Rivers Health Centers, Planned Parenthood, Help Me Grow!, and Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County.

RTA is also offering a free “Get Healthy Prize Pack” for those who visit as many vendors as possible and complete an event passport.

