RTA adjusting some routes as DPS transportation agreement begins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The RTA is adjusting several routes, beginning Sunday, ahead of its transportation agreement with Dayton Public Schools.

The RTA will offer transportation for Dayton Public Schools students, beginning Monday, September 30th.

The adjusted routes will include designated stops through specific neighborhoods for schools including Belmont, Dunbar, Meadowdale, Ponitz, Stivers and Thurgood Marshall.

Click here for more information, including maps and schedules of the routes.

Route 2: The weekday westbound departure time at Wright Stop Plaza at 4:51 a.m. will now be at 4:49 a.m., to facilitate a better connection with the Route 43 at the Northwest Transit Center. An additional trip will depart from Meadowdale High School at 4:10 p.m.

Route 4: An additional trip will depart eastbound from Thurgood Marshall High School at 3:10 p.m.

Route 7: Two additional trips will depart from Wright Stop Plaza at 8:30 a.m., one southbound servicing Belmont High School and the second northbound servicing Horizon Science Academy on Shoup Mill Road. Additional afternoon trips will depart northbound from Belmont and southbound from Horizon Academy at 4:10 p.m.

Route 8: An additional trip will depart northbound from Germantown at Washington at 3:15 p.m. to service Mound Academy. The 5:49 p.m. westbound trip at 5th and Ludlow to Wright top Plaza will be adjusted 1 to 2 minutes earlier.

Route 9: An additional trip will depart westbound from Wright Stop Plaza to Ponitz at 7 a.m. An additional southbound trip will depart from Wright Stop Plaza to Dunbar High School at 7:02 a.m. Additional afternoon trips will depart northbound from Dunbar at 3 p.m. and northbound from Campbell at Stewart (to service Ponitz) at 2:56 p.m.

Route 14: Two additional trips will depart northbound from Dayton Early College Academy to Wright Stop Plaza at 3:44 p.m.

Route 17: The trip times at Winden at Irving to Main at Franklin will be adjusted by 1 to 2 minutes earlier.

Route 18: The northbound weekday departure times from Wright Stop Plaza at 2:40 p.m. will now be at

2:42 p.m., and the 5:08 p.m. will now be at 5:02 p.m.

Route 19: The southbound weekday departure time from Wright Stop Plaza at 4:18 p.m. will now be at 4:23 p.m. The northbound weekday departure time from Wright Stop Plaza at 5:13 p.m. will now be at 5:08 p.m.

Route 22: All southbound Saturday trips from Towne Center and York Commons to Wright Stop Plaza will be adjusted by an additional 1 minute.

Route 43: The Route 43 will now run direct service to the Crocs distribution center on Union Airpark Road on the weekday northbound trips departing from Wright Stop Plaza at 5:32 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. Direct service to Crocs will also be on weekday southbound trips from Cross Roads at Falls Creek at 2:55 p.m. and from Procter & Gamble at 6:07 p.m.

The Flyer: Service hours will be slightly extended. The last trip from Monument at Main on weekdays will leave at 11 p.m., ending on Brown Street at 11:14 p.m. and on Saturdays will leave Monument at Main at midnight and end on Brown Street at 12:11 a.m.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.