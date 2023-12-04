KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is adding a new route for riders in Kettering.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, Route 28 will be implemented to provide residents and commuters an additional line of travel around the area. Running daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., riders on the bus route will get to go along Dorothy Lane to East Stroop Road to Southern Blvd. and back to Dorothy Lane.

Since the new route will not be making a direct stop at Wright Stop Plaza in downtown Dayton, riders can take intersecting routes 6, 12,16, 17 and 19 intersect along the route to get around downtown.

“The RTA believes Route 28 will ultimately create better connections and more direct access to jobs, health care, and educational opportunities, providing an increase in transportation equity,” the RTA said.

To make the route more efficient for people looking to travel around Kettering, locations being serviced by the route include Kettering Health Main Campus, Kroger Fresh Fare, Meijer, Kettering Recreation Complex, Town & Country Shopping Center and more. If you need to go to The Greene Towne Center, stops will be within walking distance.

Route 28 was created to help assist travelers that used to take the southern portion of Route 11. after it was was previously eliminated.