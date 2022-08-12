WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The roundabout at Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road is finally open.

According to a release by Washington Township, the new roundabout opened to traffic on Friday, August 12.

Federal funding for this project was obtained in 2018, however, construction was not able to begin until the spring of 2022.

On April 18, 2022, the intersection was shut down while crews began turning the crowded intersection into a roundabout. It remained closed for approximately four months.

“We know closing that intersection was inconvenient for many drivers, and we want to thank them for being patient,” said Paul Gruner, Montgomery County Engineer. “Roundabouts have many benefits, and we are working to share that information with our residents and educate them on how to drive them.”

The engineers said that this would bring the current level of service from an ‘F’ to an A, saving motorists time and fuel consumption as well as reducing air pollution. Roundabouts on average reduce total crashes by 35%, injuries by 76% and fatalities by 90%.

The Montgomery County Engineer’s Office has provided educational information regarding roundabouts on its website at www.engineer.mcohio.org.