DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local McDonald’s owners have issued a challenge to Miami Valley patrons to raise $25,000 for the Ronald MacDonald House Charities in Dayton.

According to a release, the challenge begins on Giving Tuesday, November 30, and will run until Christmas day. During this time patrons can choose to ‘Round-Up for RMHC’ when they order at MacDonald’s restaurants in the area. If a customer says yes, their total will be rounded up to the next dollar with all the proceeds going directly to RMHC Dayton.

“Rounding up your total is an easy way for everyone to give back. To most, it’s just 25-50 cents an order but that change adds up quickly and helps change the lives of families going through an extremely challenging time,” said Kyle Kinney, a local McDonald’s Owner-Operator. “We are so proud to continue partnering with RMHC Dayton to help these families focus on what is most important: their child.”

Over 80 restaurants in the area will be competing to raise the most money during this period. According to the release, each restaurant only needs to raise $11.90 a day to meet the $25,000 goal.

Each week, the release said a traveling trophy will be presented to the restaurant that raises the most. At the end of the challenge, the winning store will receive a trophy, special RMHC Dayton t-shirts and recognition for the restaurant crew.

RMHC Dayton serves 3,200 families of sick and injured children every year by offering overnight accommodations at the Ronald McDonald House and by providing on-site respite through the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Dayton Children’s Hospital and inside Emmett’s Place at Miami Valley Hospital.

“The pandemic forced us to cancel most of our traditional fundraisers, so the Round-Up program is especially critical in helping us meet our operating budget right now,” said Rita Cyr, CEO for RMHC Dayton. “We couldn’t continue serving families without the support of our local McDonald’s owners and operators through Round-Up as well as the donation boxes at the drive-thru and inside the lobby.”

The challenge only runs until December 25, however, the Round-Up fundraiser is an option available year-round at all McDonald’s restaurants.